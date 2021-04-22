Salem man charged in fentanyl ring makes initial appearance

Apr. 21—SALEM — A Salem man charged with running large amounts of distinctive purple-colored fentanyl to Maine made his first appearance in a Massachusetts courtroom in the case on Wednesday.

Armani Minier-Tejada, 22, who is known on the street as "Shotz" and "Gustavo," was advised that he's facing up to life in prison if convicted of the drug conspiracy and firearms charges brought against him last month.

A co-defendant, Shelby Kleffman, 31, of Trenton, Maine, also made her first appearance in Massachusetts in the case.

The two, along with Minier-Tejada's father, were arrested and charged last month following an investigation into fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine distribution.

The investigation also turned up information that the Minier-Tejada and Kleffman frequently discussed high-capacity guns, according to an affidavit.

Police conducted a search of Minier-Tejeda's Salem apartment and discovered cash, drug paraphernalia, receipts from luxury boutiques and a $25,000 Cartier watch, according to the affidavit.

During the brief initial appearance hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Cabell described the potential penalties the two are facing.

Prosecutors Philip Mallard and Sarah Hoefle asked that both be detained without bail given the penalties they are facing, the nature of the charges and other factors.

Kleffman agreed to waive her right to a detention hearing for now. Minier-Tejada will be back in court on May 7 for a probable cause and detention hearing.

