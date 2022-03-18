Salem man charged with running largest 'ghost gun' workshop in Oregon from home basement

Virginia Barreda, Salem Statesman Journal
·2 min read

A Salem man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on suspicion of distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and operating the largest known privately-made firearm manufacturing workshop in Oregon from the basement of his home.

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon.

On Feb.16, 2022, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and detectives from the Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations unit executed a federal search warrant at Harnden's home, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered a large 'ghost gun' manufacturing operation with dozens of homemade firearm components and firearms in various stages of completion, court documents show.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms without serial numbers assembled from kits or materials and then sold without background checks, making them easily acquired by criminals who otherwise would not be permitted to possess a firearm and nearly impossible for law enforcement to track, officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Investigators also found two pistols, three completed ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines, three drill presses and other assorted firearm manufacturing equipment and approximately 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Investigators said Harnden had allegedly been paying people to conduct illegal straw purchases of firearms for him. Harnden was also suspected of using people with substance use disorders to purchase firearms for him in exchange for counterfeit oxycodone pills manufactured with fentanyl.

Officials say Harnden stored firearms at a relative’s house and had tried to convince the family member to sell some of his firearms to make money for his jail spending account.

On March 15, ATF agents and Salem detectives found four gun safes and 63 additional firearms belonging to Harnden at his relative's house.

Harnden is in state custody on a supervised release violation, officials said.

If convicted, Harnden faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Officials have not set the date for Harnden's arraignment.

Virginia Barreda is the Statesman Journal's public safety and courts reporter. She can be reached at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6657.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon man charged with running largest 'ghost gun' workshop in state

Recommended Stories

  • Pete Davidson Is Going to Space, Thanks to Jeff Bezos

    The Saturday Night Live comedian will be part of Blue Origin's 20th mission to space next week.

  • Family Describes What It’s Like When A Loved One Dies By Suicide

    Kim says her son, Bryson, was a happy, popular child, who volunteered to help children with disabilities. Brian says his son was funny, loved to play practical jokes, and that people were drawn to him. Peyton says her 20-year-old brother was the life and soul of the party and never left anyone out. That’s why the family says they never imagined that they would get a visit from police officers telling them that Bryson died by suicide. “I just remember closing my eyes real tight and opening them up again like I was dreaming. I just thought to myself, why?” Brian says. “When I heard the news, I think I just kind of made a conscious decision not to react. My mom was screaming. My dad was sobbing,” Peyton says. “I’m pretty angry about everything that happened. If there is a God, and he is a good God, why would he let this happen?” Hear more from the family, including why they are speaking out so soon after the January 16, 2022 tragedy, in the video above. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "Public Health Issue: Suicide," hear from other families whose loved ones died by suicide. Plus, Dr. Phil shares coping strategies for families and warning signs and risk factors of suicidal people. Check local listings to see where you can watch. If you or a loved one needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255). To find a suicide prevention lifeline phone number for your country, click here for international hotlines. WATCH: How To Cope And Heal When A Loved One Dies By Suicide TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Ask Dr. Phil

  • Ron Jeremy ‘Incoherent’ at Courthouse, Rape Case Suspended For Mental Health Exam

    The jailed porn star will undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine "competency" after he allegedly failed to recognize his lawyer ahead of a court hearing Thursday

  • Child Rapist Convicted For 1980 Murder Of 14-Year-Old Babysitter Suzanne Bombardier

    A convicted child sex offender has been found guilty of kidnapping and brutally murdering a teenager as she babysat her sister’s kids in 1980. After a half-day of deliberations, a jury in California's Contra Costa convicted Mitchell Lynn Bacom, Tuesday afternoon for the murder of 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier, the Bay Area News Group reports. “Yesterday would’ve been Suzanne’s 56th birthday,” Jennifer Kathleen Gibbons, who was credited with assisting in a break in the case in 2017 and is curren

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Laughable Typo Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    Fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he was “zero percent surprised” about Greene’s gaffe.

  • ‘Belligerently Drunk’ Ex-Roommate Admitted to Murdering College Student, Cops Say

    Police handout / courtesy Anna KnutsonFor nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for North Dakota authorities to identify a suspect in the brutal murder of the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 2007 murder. In a probable-cause affidavit

  • Long John Silver’s managers retaliated against teen when she said no to sex, feds say

    “No woman should be forced to work in this kind of environment, and her willingness to come forward helped protect other vulnerable young women from suffering the same treatment.”

  • Boston BLM Activist and Husband Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges

    A Black Lives Matter activist and her husband are facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges after allegedly using a nonprofit they founded to scam at least $185,000 from donors.

  • Police investigate murder-suicide involving son, father

    Police are investigating a murder-suicide that started in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. Police said a son shot and killed his father, left the scene and then turned the gun on himself.

  • Sex trafficking victim tips off officers to Las Vegas trafficker: police

    Authorities say they met the victim, a runaway teen who was in a prostitution ring for years, at a store, then arrested the man through an undercover operation at a hotel on the Strip.

  • ‘I’m going to jail, bro.’ Shooters shooting suspect called pals from police car, cops say

    A former restaurant worker at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant shot a current employee, then turned back to shoot him a second time, according to an arrest report

  • Black Man’s Hunting Trip Death Is Ruled Self-Defense. His Family ‘Isn’t Surprised.’

    CBS PittsburghPennsylvania authorities announced this week that no charges will be filed in the death of a Black man who was fatally shot nine times during a hunting trip.In a statement to The Daily Beast, an attorney for Peter Spencer’s family said that they disagree with the Venango County district attorney’s decision—but are “not surprised” by the outcome.“This is the type of behavior we have seen from the [Pennsylvania] state police and Venango County district attorney from the outset,” atto

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • Jussie Smollett Released From Jail, ‘Shame on You’ His Lawyer Tells Special Prosecutor

    Comments came right after the 'Empire' star walked out of the Cook County Jail

  • Disney employees, former judge arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

    Authorities arrested 108 people, including alleged child sexual predators and those seeking prostitutes.

  • Rockaway café owner accused of affair with underage waitress takes plea deal

    Robert Grow, who owned Potbelly's Riverside Café in Rockaway Borough, will face probation and up to 90 days in jail at his May sentencing.

  • Italian court reduces life sentences for U.S. tourists over policeman's murder

    ROME (Reuters) -An Italian appeals court on Thursday reduced the prison terms imposed on two American tourists who were originally given life sentences for the 2019 murder of a policeman in a case that shook Italy. The court ruled that Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, should serve 24 years in jail for stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega to death in central Rome. His friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was handed a 22-year term.

  • White Woman Caught Stealing BLM Yard Sign In North Carolina, Then Waves to Camera: ‘It Was Really Unnerving’:

    A white North Carolina woman is the subject of a criminal investigation after stealing a “Black Lives Matter” sign out of another person’s front yard. […]

  • Mom, neighbors kick down man’s door after he took her young child, Oregon cops say

    The 7-year-old boy was playing outside his apartment complex when he was grabbed by the man, police said.

  • Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

    A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty. According to testimony at Halderson's trial, he tried to burn his parents' bodies in the family fireplace before dumping them along the Wisconsin River and at a rural property, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.