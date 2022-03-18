Salem man charged with running largest 'ghost gun' workshop in Oregon from home basement

A Salem man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on suspicion of distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and operating the largest known privately-made firearm manufacturing workshop in Oregon from the basement of his home.

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon.

On Feb.16, 2022, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and detectives from the Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations unit executed a federal search warrant at Harnden's home, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered a large 'ghost gun' manufacturing operation with dozens of homemade firearm components and firearms in various stages of completion, court documents show.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms without serial numbers assembled from kits or materials and then sold without background checks, making them easily acquired by criminals who otherwise would not be permitted to possess a firearm and nearly impossible for law enforcement to track, officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Investigators also found two pistols, three completed ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines, three drill presses and other assorted firearm manufacturing equipment and approximately 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Investigators said Harnden had allegedly been paying people to conduct illegal straw purchases of firearms for him. Harnden was also suspected of using people with substance use disorders to purchase firearms for him in exchange for counterfeit oxycodone pills manufactured with fentanyl.

Officials say Harnden stored firearms at a relative’s house and had tried to convince the family member to sell some of his firearms to make money for his jail spending account.

On March 15, ATF agents and Salem detectives found four gun safes and 63 additional firearms belonging to Harnden at his relative's house.

Harnden is in state custody on a supervised release violation, officials said.

If convicted, Harnden faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Officials have not set the date for Harnden's arraignment.

