Salem man charged in shooting death outside Manchester bar

Jan. 28—Manchester police arrested a Salem man in connection with a shooting death outside a city bar early Saturday.

John Delee, 22, of Salem, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester, outside The Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street.

In a release from Manchester Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, officers arrived on the scene at 12:47 a.m. after a report of gunshots outside the bar, and found Pouliot on the ground with gunshot wounds. Pouliot was pronounced dead on the scene. The release said a preliminary investigation found a dispute occurred inside the bar, leading to the confrontation outside.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the dispute or who witnessed the confrontation outside to contact Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529, or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Delee is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County (Northern District) Superior Court on Monday.