Salem man charged with using slur during confrontation with another driver

Apr. 14—SALEM — A Salem man who once served on the city's No Place for Hate Committee has been charged with assaulting a woman and using a racist slur during a "road rage" incident Monday afternoon.

Michael Millett, 38, of 156 Derby St., Apt. 2, pleaded not guilty to charges of committing a civil rights violation and two counts of assault and battery at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Salem District Court.

Millett's lawyer said he adamantly denies using the slur or assaulting the woman.

The word was not heard by any of the witnesses or caught on a video the woman began making during the confrontation, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. near the Hawthorne Hotel.

"Both of them made the mistake of getting out of their cars," said defense lawyer Thomas Gately. But he says the woman was the one who approached his client's car, where his two children were sitting in the back, after nearly causing a head-on collision. He also said it was the woman who was calling his client names during the encounter.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said police arrived to find a group of bystanders near Hawthorne Boulevard and a woman crying.

The woman told police she was unaware that the side street, narrowed to make room for outdoor dining, was a one-way when she turned onto it.

After nearly colliding with the car driven by Millett, she said she was confronted by a man with a beard and wearing a ball cap and a hooded sweatshirt who had a Boston accent.

She said the man got within inches of her face and "chest bumped" her, then referred to her with the racist slur. She told police that when she began using her phone to take video of him, he slapped it out of her hand.

Millett then got back into his car and drove away.

Gately noted the video shows the confrontation taking place next to Millett's car.

Police spoke to several witnesses, Reisman told the judge. They told officers they could hear both drivers yelling, but could not understand what was being said.

The woman showed police the video. They recognized Millett and found him at home.

After police brought the woman to conduct a "show up" identification of Millett, he was arrested and charged.

Reisman sought $5,000 bail for Millett, as well as the revocation of his release in a pending 2019 case involving a restraining order violation. That case stems from text messages to his former wife, with whom he shares custody of the two children.

Gately asked the judge to set bail at $1,000, citing Millett's ties to the area, including his work as an accountant and at a local restaurant. He also urged her not to revoke Millett's release in the 2019 case, which is ready to be tried as soon as a session is available.

Judge Carol-Ann Fraser granted the defense requests, but ordered that he have no contact with the woman named in the complaint and that he not drink alcohol and submit to random testing. He was expected to post bail shortly after the hearing.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 3.

