Salem man convicted of sexually abusing a child sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Salem man convicted of sex abuse of an 8-year-old has been sentenced to the maximum of 25 years in prison.

A Polk County jury found Markis McConico, 28, guilty on Thursday following a trial. He was sentenced Friday to 300 months in prison.

McConico isn’t eligible for early release or a sentence reduction, according to the Polk County District Attorney's Office. He also is required to serve a lifetime of post-prison supervision when released and register as a sex offender.

According to an indictment in the case, McConico engaged in the sexual abuse in 2021.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man gets 25-year prison sentence in child sex abuse case