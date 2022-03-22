Salem man facing manslaughter, DUI charges after fatal crash

A Salem resident is facing charges of manslaughter and DUI for a crash that left one person dead and three others injured Monday morning on Liberty Road S and Ewald Avenue SE.

Emergency personnel were called around 9:45 a.m. to a crash between a silver Subaru and a red Jeep on Liberty Road S, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Salem Police Department.

According to Salem police, the Subaru was traveling westbound on Ewald Avenue when it crossed Liberty and drove into the path of the Jeep. The Jeep hit the passenger door of the Subaru.

All four people in the Subaru were taken to Salem Health hospital; two were treated for life-threatening injuries and one later died. The driver of the Jeep, Caleb Smith, 26, was not injured.

The driver of the Subaru, Jose de Jesus Briones, 39, was arrested and taken to Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Manslaughter in the second degree

Assault in the third degree, two counts

Driving under the influence of an intoxicant

Reckless driving

Recklessly endangering another person, four counts

Briones is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Barreda is the Statesman Journal's public safety and courts reporter. She can be reached at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6657.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man charged in two-car crash that left one dead, three injured