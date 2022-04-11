Salem man identified as victim of fatal Lynn shooting

Police in Lynn have identified the victim of a fatal shooting near Lynn English High School.

Brian Gomez, 20, of Salem, was pronounced dead from apparent gun shots at Salem Hospital early Sunday morning, Lynn Police and the Essex District Attorney said.

Officers had responded to a report of shots fired in the area behind Lynn English High School around 12:50 p.m. Shortly after, the hospital notified them of Gomez’s death, investigators said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

