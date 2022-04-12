Salem man identified as victim in Sunday shooting in Lynn

Apr. 11—LYNN — A 20-year-old Salem man has been identified as the victim in a shooting early Sunday near Lynn English High School, officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Brian Gomez.

Lynn police went to a report of shots fired in the area behind Lynn English High School just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Lynn police and the district attorney's office.

Shortly after that they received a notification from Salem Hospital that a gunshot victim, later identified as Gomez, had been pronounced dead.

The matter remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help his family pay for Gomez's funeral. By late Monday afternoon it had raised more than $8,800 of a $15,000 goal. The organizer of the page said Gomez had been looking forward to a chance to perform in front of New York music industry representatives on Tuesday.

