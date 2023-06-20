Salem man latest charged with storming Capitol and stealing 'war trophy' helmet

Jun. 20—A 22-year-old Salem man with ties to a neo-Nazi group is the latest person from New Hampshire charged for being part of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charges against Richard Zachary Ackerman include accusations of throwing a water bottle at police and stealing a U.S. Capitol Police helmet, which he called a "war trophy" and took back to New Hampshire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He is formally charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and theft of government property.

FBI Boston has arrested 25 people from the breach of the Capitol from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Ackerman was represented by public defender Eric Wolpin during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. He did not return an email seeking comment on the case.

Ackerman will be held until a preliminary hearing can take place in Washington, D.C., where the case will be prosecuted. The hearing will take place remotely, according to court records.

According to court records, Ackerman was part of a group of rioters on the lower west terrace and near an archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol building. Agents identified him through videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Ackerman found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and placed it on his head before entering the Capitol, according to court records.

On Jan. 8, the FBI received a tip that included a picture of the helmet with a "New England 131" sticker on it. New England 131 refers to the "Nationalist Socialist Club 131," a neo-Nazi group with small, autonomous regional chapters in the United States and abroad, according to court records.

Ackerman wrote in a text message: "I was there yesterday ... & the helmet is my war trophy from the SWAT team."

A confidential informant attended a New England 131 meeting where a member known online as "Zach Parker" told the group about the helmet.

In June 2022, agents went to Ackerman's parents' home, but he was not home at the time. Over the phone, he told agents he kept the helmet in the fireplace of his basement bedroom, according to the records.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

On June 8, Kirstyn Niemela of Hudson was sentenced to 11 months in prison for her role in storming the Capitol. Prosecutors claim she spent approximately 20 minutes inside the building, and appears in multiple surveillance videos.