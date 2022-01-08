Salem man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

Jan. 8—SALEM — A Salem man pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and identity theft charges involving both COVID-19 small business relief and fraudulent tax returns filed on behalf of unsuspecting former clients.

Roosevelt Fernandez, 42, of 120 Bridge St., collected nearly $900,000 in a combination of pandemic aid for non-existent businesses he claimed to run, and fraudulent tax refunds and stimulus payments on behalf of individuals who had no idea Fernandez was using their identity to do so, federal prosecutors announced.

He could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud charges when he is sentenced on May 11. A prior conviction on similar charges in 2013 — after which he allegedly told the investigator on that case that he had "learned his lesson," according to court papers — will be among the factors considered by Judge Richard Stearns.

Fernandez was charged in late 2020 following an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, along with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and postal inspectors. The case came to light as a number of individuals — including former customers or their family members — began trying to file their tax returns and discovered someone had already done so, according to federal prosecutors. Fernandez eventually was discovered to have filed approximately 40 fraudulent state and federal income tax returns, receiving refunds as well as stimulus checks.

Prosecutors said he used forged paperwork to create tax documents for the victims, falsely claiming that they worked for major corporations such as Lahey Health and UPS, according to court papers. Fernandez received $620,000.

Meanwhile, Fernandez was also fraudulently tapping into funds meant for actual struggling business owners under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), applying for 10 separate Economic Injury Disaster Loans in the names of business entities he had created, including Soluciones Multi Service, creating false records to support the application. He initially received $124,900 in June 2020. Several months later, he used another fictitious business and tax documents to obtain $149,000 in EIDL assistance.

Investigators said in court papers that Fernandez traveled between the United States and the Dominican Republic multiple times during that period.

