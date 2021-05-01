Salem man pleads guilty to larceny, unlicensed home contractor charges

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 30—ROWLEY — A Salem man who posed as a licensed contractor was ordered to pay $3,200 in restitution to a local woman who hired him to make home improvements in 2019, only for him to pocket her money without completing any work.

In addition to larceny over $1,200, Philip Amirault, of Proctor Street, was charged in November 2019 with being an unlicensed home improvement contractor.

Amirault, 36, pleaded guilty to both charges Thursday in Newburyport District Court and saw the charges filed. Judge Peter Doyle agreed to the plea deal, knowing Amirault would go downstairs to the clerk's office and pay back all the money he took from his victim.

In his report, Rowley police Detective Robert Adams wrote that the victim hired Amirault to install a new vanity, add lighting and do some painting. A co-worker had referred Amirault to the victim, telling her he was working on her house as well.

Amirault requested a down payment of $3,200, which the victim gave him via two checks. Amirault cashed the checks soon after but did not come back to start working. For two weeks, the victim did not hear from him. The victim soon learned that Amirault had stopped working on her co-worker's home as well.

"Based on this, (the victim) contacted Amirault and asked for her money back. Amirault gave her multiple excuses and continued to avoid her requests for her money's return. This is when (the victim) sought the help of law enforcement," Adams wrote in his report. "I then checked the state database for licensed home improvement contractors. During this check I determined that Amirault was not registered."

A check of Amirault's criminal record showed past larceny-related offenses and similar sounding cases involving Melrose victims.

When Adams reached Amirault, he told the detective he would pay back the Rowley woman by the end of November. But on the last day of November, Amirault told Adams he had not paid her back because his bank was closed.

The victim then told Adams she wanted to press charges, according to Adams' report.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

