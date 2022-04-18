Salem man sent to prison for putting pillow over girlfriend's face

Apr. 18—DANVERS — A Salem man was sentenced to at least 2 1/2 years in state prison Friday, a week after a jury found him guilty of attempting to suffocate his girlfriend in a Danvers motel room last year.

Jacob Byers, 43, pleaded with Judge Hélène Kazanjian to spare him from further time in custody, where, he said, he's completed a number of programs to try to deal with what he admits are "a lot of anger issues."

"I've been trying to deal with that all my life," Byers told the judge during his sentencing hearing Friday morning in Salem Superior Court.

Byers was arrested last April 7 at the Comfort Inn on Route 1, where he and his girlfriend were staying at the time.

A witness had called police after seeing what appeared to her to be a man pulling a woman out of a car.

The girlfriend later told police that she'd awoken to Byers yelling at and hitting her. As the two argued, he put a pillow over her face.

Shortly after that she realized he was leaving in her car. She told police she tried to stop him by banging on a rear window but Byers backed up and knocked her to the pavement.

Just before the trial got underway earlier this month, Doherty dropped a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the pavement; the jury found him not guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the vehicle, and domestic assault and battery.

With just one charge, suffocation, leading to a guilty verdict, Kazanjian said she was limited in what she could do.

Doherty asked for four to five years in state prison, citing Byers' long history of domestic abuse charges, albeit many that were later dismissed.

Defense lawyer Ronald Ranta urged the judge to impose a two-year jail term, with part of the time suspended to allow Byers to take part in rehabilitation programs while on probation.

Ranta said Byers wants to move to the South Shore, where he could get a fresh start.

But with what the judge called "an enormous record of convictions," Kazanjian said she was not willing to send him back to the county jail and instead would impose a state prison term of 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years.

Story continues

"I'm very concerned you're just on an escalating track," she told Byers.

"I'm no angel," Byers acknowledged to the judge. "I'll be the first to admit if you look at my record it makes me look like a crazy person." That's why, he said, he took part in so many programs, on food and workplace safety, on sobriety, family dynamics, a program called "Freedom from Violence," and yoga classes, all of them voluntarily.

He said he'd made progress in recent years before his arrest. "We (were) supposed to get married," Byers told the judge. "My mother passed away, and then our daughter died."

"Us losing our daughter was the worst thing," he continued. His girlfriend helped get him into counseling.

"I know I have to do some time," Byers said. "I don't think getting the book thrown at me is fair."

Kazanjian told Byers that while he is paying a price, "others are also paying a huge price for your inability to control your anger."

He was given credit for the 360 days he's spent in custody since his arrest.

The victim did not address the court during Friday's sentencing hearing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis