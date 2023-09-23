Salem man sentenced to 34 years in prison for 2019 'crime spree'

A Salem man was sentenced in Marion County Circuit Court on Wednesday to 34 years in prison in connection with what authorities are calling a “crime spree” that involved setting fire to a church, burglary, stealing a gun and setting fire to people’s houses that killed pets inside in September 2019.

Carl Sandberg was found guilty in two trials on charges including arson, burglary, theft, animal abuse, felon in possession of a firearm and identity theft.

According to a press release from the Marion County District Attorney’s office, one of Sandberg’s fires killed a dog when he set fire to the person's house after burglarizing it.

He also stole their identity while burglarizing their home and used it, according to the press release.

“The effect these crimes had on the victims was significant,” Deputy District Attorney David Wilson said in a statement. “Families lost their mementos, their companion animals, and the sense of security that they once had in their homes. Also, an entire church congregation was displaced from their place of worship because of this one man’s selfish decisions.”

Sandberg set fire to Capital Baptist Church in north Salem on Aug. 30, 2019. That fire burned the education building at the church, which was a total loss. Construction on a new education building at the church was completed in 2021.

Sandberg had been arrested 29 times in the state prior to the most recent conviction and had been convicted multiple times on charges including forgery, burglary, theft, resisting arrest, assault, DUII, tampering with a witness, attempting to elude an officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He pleaded no contest to two burglary charges in Linn County Court in May in connection with another incident on Sept. 5, 2019. According to court records, he broke into the Olde Silver Dollar Store and the Lacomb Grocery store that day and stole liquor bottles, lottery tickets, tobacco, jerky and other merchandise.

Sandberg was sentenced to 36 months in prison in that case.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man sentenced to 34 years for 2019 'crime spree'