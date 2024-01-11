Salem man sentenced to 6 years in prison for possession of child porn

A 35-year-old Salem man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for distributing and owning several child porn images and videos.

After pleading guilty in October 2023, Andrew Sorrento was sentenced to six years in prison and five years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy District of Massachusetts.

In July 2022, Sorrento was identified as a potential distributor and receiver of child pornography by federal authorities.

After a subsequent search of his residence on December 9, 2022, 23 imagines and 7 videos of child porn were found on his cell phone, including images of children under the age of 12.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary and Project Safe Childhood all contributed to this case.

