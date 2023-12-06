Salem man sentenced to federal prison for illegally selling Russian machine gun

Image of a federal court exhibit of a Russian PPSh0-41 machine gun that Daniel Matthew Kittson of Salem was convicted of illegally selling.

A Salem man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for illegally selling a Russian machine gun capable of firing 900 rounds per minute, according to a press release from the District of Oregon's U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daniel Matthew Kittson, 61, was sentenced to a little over two years in federal prison for illegal possession and transfer of a machine gun, the release said. A jury convicted Kittson in August on the charge. He will be under supervised release for three years after his release from prison.

Prosecutors said Kittson completed an $8,000 sale of the machine gun on Jan. 10, 2020, after having phone calls with investigators the month before.

A federal grand jury indicted Kittson on May 9, 2021, and U.S. Marshals arrested him 19 days later.

While out on bail after his first federal court appearance, Kittson was arrested in Crook County for possessing a firearm and small quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. That case is pending, according to court records.

Kittson's criminal history includes a conviction of attempted murder and first-degree manslaughter in 1988 after a barfight in Salem about a pool game. The fight left one dead and one hospitalized, the Statesman Journal reported at the time.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon man sentenced for illegally selling Russian gun