Salem man sentenced to prison for sexual assault at Ligonier Township party

Jan. 13—A Salem man was ordered Friday to serve up to 44 months in prison for the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at an outdoor birthday party more than two years ago in Ligonier Township.

Zachary John Saflin, 24, was convicted in October of two counts of aggravated indecent assault, false imprisonment, indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to minors. A Westmoreland County jury acquitted him rape.

Saflin was charged after his accuser claimed she was sexually assaulted after refusing his advances multiple times.

The defense argued at trial that Saflin's accuser was drunk and questioned her credibility about the incident.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Saflin to serve at least 22 months in prison and ordered he serve an additional five years on probation after he is released from custody.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .