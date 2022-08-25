Salem man sentenced to prison for threatening Pennsylvania school

Gavel

A 28-year-old Salem man was sentenced to 12 months in prison for leaving a threatening message on a Pennsylvania school's answering machine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar called the Montgomery Area School District in July 2021. Dulgar left a threatening message on the school's answering machine, saying it would be "a school of ashes" and that there would be "dead kids along the way."

Dulgar pled guilty in March and was sentenced this month by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.

According to PennLive, Dulgar was arrested in December in Oregon and was then taken to Pennsylvania.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO

