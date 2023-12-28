Salem’s Market & Grill plans to open Hill District location next month

Salem’s Market & Grill is planning to open a location in Pittsburgh’s Hill District next month.

The market announced Wednesday that open interviews will be held every week to staff up the new location.

Open interviews will be held at 1850 Centre Avenue every Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

“The ideal candidates will possess a passion for customer service, a strong work ethic, and a desire to contribute to the success of Salem’s Market,” a Facebook post reads.

The location is scheduled for a soft opening in January.

