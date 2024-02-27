Salem moves ahead on Block 50 development, plans for apartments, shops, affordable housing

A conceptual image of plans for Block 50 show mixed-use housing, dining and retail.

Salem leaders voted Monday to move forward and select two developers to build a multifamily complex with retail and public space at the Block 50 site in north downtown.

The vacant block of land, once home to the Union Gospel Mission of Salem's men shelter, Saffron Supply, Runaway Art and Craft Studio and ABC Music Company, is located north of Chemeketa Street between Commercial and Front streets.

Edlen & Co. and deChase Miksis were selected to redevelop the property jointly.

The concept for the site is a mixed-use development that includes two phases of blended market rate and affordable multifamily housing with retail and public space.

Kristin Retherford, Salem's director of Community Planning and Development, said during Monday's meeting of the Urban Renewal Agency Board that the developers planned to build the site in two phases.

The first phase along Commercial Street is set to include 140 apartments with 21 affordable units and 22,000 square feet of retail space with a plaza and accessible alley.

The developers presented the concept of having business incubators and smaller retail operations in this space.

"They want to pursue a grocery store," Retherford said. "They don't have a lease in place at this point in time, but they have designed the property to include this space."

After the completion of the first phase, project leaders would then turn their attention to the strip of land along Front Street. This is set to include another 90 units of housing, including 14 affordable units, and onsite parking.

A total of 15% of units at the development would be considered affordable housing designed for those making 80% or less of the median area income.

City officials said the Oregon-based development team brings decades of urban mixed-use development and operating experience and a long track record of successfully completing public-private partnerships.

Edlen & Co. was involved in developing the Pearl District's Brewery Blocks, a five-block, mixed-use historical preservation project that includes apartments, offices, a theater, restaurants and a Whole Foods store.

DeChase Miksis's portfolio includes working with the city of Eugene on the adaptive reuse of the historical EWEB Steam Plant and the renovation of the 1940s-era warehouse at 1203 Willamette St. into retail and commercial development.

The downtown block that included the former Union Gospel Mission, photographed here in 2023, will be developed into a multifamily complex with retail and public space.

The city bought the properties on Block 50 to revitalize north downtown after a series of agency and business departures and closures.

Some of the buildings were fire-damaged and in poor condition from years of deferred maintenance and required demolition. Crews bulldozed the buildings in late 2022.

City leaders opened the site up for offers from developers.

Staff said the two developers' plan for the site most closely matched the city's vision.

The vote on whether to execute a memorandum of understanding to move forward with the selection came Monday before the Urban Renewal Agency Board, which meets before Salem City Council.

Several councilors, including Vanessa Nordyke, said they would like the city to consider discussing increasing the number of affordable housing units at the site.

The terms of an agreement are slated to be presented to the board for consideration at an unnamed future date.

