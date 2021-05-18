Salem neighbor dispute leads to charges

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

May 18—SALEM, N.H. — A local man was arrested Monday evening after a woman walked into the Police Department to report that her husband was threatened by a neighbor.

A police log explains that Joseph Musumeci Jr., 55, allegedly threatened to "blow (his neighbor's) head off with a .45 caliber pistol." The neighbor then called his wife, who was headed to the gym but diverted to police headquarters on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police say Musumeci , of Centerville Drive, struggled with responding officers who attempted to arrest him shortly after. He is now charged with two misdemeanors: criminal threatening and resisting arrest, according to the police log.

He was initially held on preventative detention and given a court date Tuesday in Salem District Court, police say. Judge Robert Stephen then set bail at $1,500 cash, according to a bail order.

Musumeci was ordered to stay at least 300 feet from the neighbors who reported him to police.

An affidavit written by Salem police explains that the tension between neighbors was over a shed, property line and allegations that a yard spray had poisoned Musumeci's dog. Police were told about similar threats directed at the neighbors by Musumeci, and how the wife had become fearful of being in her own backyard.

The couple told responding officers that they were afraid of what would happen once law enforcement left for the night, the affidavit states.

Police describe in the affidavit a 'no trespassing' sign, a sign related to the second amendment, and another sign stating something about guns and troops on Musumeci's property.

"Joseph became upset immediately and began swearing," the affidavit states. "I couldn't finish a sentence without being interrupted by Joseph ... Joseph's behavior concerned me, and it was clear to me that he was very upset about the shed on (his neighbor's) property. I then told Joseph that he was under arrest for criminal threatening and to turn around."

Police said they noticed a black handgun tucked into Musumeci's waistband.

"I held Joseph's right arm with my left hand, and I could feel that he was trying to move his arm towards the area where the gun was," the affidavit states.

Three officers wrestled him to the ground while he continued to resist, police said. Handcuffs were eventually secured and Musumeci was put into the back of a police cruiser.

Another court date is scheduled for June.

