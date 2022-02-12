Salem officer charged in money order fraud

Feb. 12—SALEM — A Salem police officer is facing fraud charges following an investigation into forged money orders she allegedly cashed at a local bank.

Iancy Gonzalez, 35, of Salem, will be arraigned on charges that include forgery of a bank note, larceny of more than $1,200 by single scheme, and passing a forged instrument, on Feb. 25, the department announced on Friday.

Chief Lucas Miller expressed his disappointment at the turn of events. "She was a promising young officer and it's too bad," he said.

Miller said a representative of Eastern Bank contacted the department on Jan. 20 after it discovered that money orders Gonzalez had cashed there were counterfeit.

Police have identified more than $10,000 worth of transactions involving Gonzalez and the counterfeit money orders, Miller said.

A second person, Willy Orlando Santana, 27, has also been charged in the scheme. The investigation is ongoing, Miller said.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation after receiving the bank's information, and placed Gonzalez on paid administrative leave.

After further investigation, police found further evidence to support criminal charges against Gonzalez and Santana, whom he described as an associate. The department is working with the Essex District Attorney's office in an ongoing investigation, Miller said.

He said the department will move forward with the process in place for disciplinary matters, a separate process, as soon as possible.

Miller said the department has found no evidence that any other officer was involved.

Gonzalez joined the force in 2019.

