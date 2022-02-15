Salem officer charged in money order fraud

Feb. 15—SALEM — At the end of December, there was just $58 left in Salem Police patrol Officer Iancy Gonzalez's Eastern Bank account, court papers say.

Days later, someone would deposit more than a dozen counterfeit $1,000 Western Union money orders — with, court papers say, Gonzalez's knowledge and assistance.

Now Gonzalez, 35, of Salem, is facing potentially career-ending charges of forgery of a bank note, larceny of more than $1,200 by single scheme, and passing a forged instrument, in a criminal complaint announced Friday by Salem police.

She has been on paid administrative leave since the incident was first reported to Salem police and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 25. She's also facing a departmental disciplinary process, Chief Lucas Miller said on Friday.

Gonzalez has been an officer since 2019.

Miller expressed his disappointment at the turn of events. "She was a promising young officer and it's too bad," he said.

The criminal complaint details how on Jan. 5, Gonzalez allegedly provided co-defendant Willy Orlando Santana, 27, of Malden, with access to her mobile banking account. Santana allegedly used it to deposit one of the money orders. Shortly after that, his car was seen outside an Eastern Bank branch in Medford, where he deposited 12 more money orders into Gonzalez's account.

The next day, according to the complaint by Lt. Kristian Hanson, Gonzalez made a small withdrawal from an ATM in Lynn, then met Santana and another woman at the Encore Casino.

Gonzalez handed her ATM card to Santana, who made multiple unsuccessful attempts to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATM machines there. They managed to withdraw just $300.

That's when Gonzalez began transferring money out of the account using CashApp over the next several days, transferring more than $4,000 to herself. She withdrew another $2,000 in cash from an Eastern branch in Salem.

In all, she received about $6,400.

When she went back to transfer most of the rest of the funds out of the account, however, a bank employee told her the account had been flagged and frozen.

Gonzalez told the bank employee she'd just sold her car on Facebook Marketplace, according to court papers. A few days later, when a fraud investigator for the bank spoke with her, she told him that a friend had sold a car and used her account to deposit the funds.

The investigator responded by telling her he knew she worked as a police officer and that the money orders were part of a scam.

Gonzalez offered to repay the money, making a $1,000 payment, according to the report.

The department is working with the Essex District Attorney's office in an ongoing investigation, Miller said. Part of that involves determining the source of the counterfeit money orders, he confirmed.

He said the department will move forward with the process in place for disciplinary matters as soon as possible.

Miller said the department has found no evidence that any other officer was involved.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

