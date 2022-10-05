Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River

A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25.

According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle.

Salem PD says driver okay after plunging into river near Kernwood Bridge. Police tell us he climbed out window & on top of vehicle #Boston25 AT 10/11 pic.twitter.com/r1fKLfLidw — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 5, 2022

Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught the efforts to remove the vehicle from the dark waters of the river.

Police told Boston 25′s Drew Karedes that the driver plunged into the water from a nearby roadway and is going to face speeding and negligent driving charges.

Police are also looking to determine if he was impaired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

