Salem pedestrian identified after being struck, killed in crosswalk: Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 66-year-old Salem man was struck and killed while in a crosswalk on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Center St. and High St. NE around 5 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection was struck by a pick-up truck when the driver initiated a left turn,” police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Robert Marshall, was taken to Salem Health, but died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

Shawnda Blair, 48, was identified as the driver of the pick-up. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to authorities.

Police said no citations have been issued and no arrests have been made.

