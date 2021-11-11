Salem police arrest suspect in car thefts, break-ins

Nov. 11—SALEM, N.H. — A Haverhill man is facing charges in connection to a string of local car break-ins and thefts.

Police say a resident reported a suspicious, injured man at 9 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just off Route 28, near Seed Street.

The man has since been identified by authorities as Joshua Cloutman, 29, and charged with receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling, and three counts of theft.

Police say that a K-9 search of the Seed Street area began, but an off-duty Salem officer spotted the suspect nearby, in the parking lot of a gas station at 501 South Broadway.

Cloutman was taken into custody without incident, according to police, but had already been bleeding from his head.

Capt. Jason Smith said police aren't sure how or when the injury happened, however, it may be connected to a nearby crash involving a stolen car.

"We do know that (a group) crashed a stolen car in Windham two days ago and abandoned the car in the road," Smith said.

He noted that a stolen shotgun was also found inside the vehicle.

"It is likely, but not definite, that injuries resulted from the crash," Smith said.

Cloutman is believed to be one of at least three people working together to break into and steal cars from "all neighboring communities to Salem," according to Smith.

Salem Police logged two stolen cars Tuesday morning and another overnight into Wednesday. Reported car break-ins have also been common as of late.

Anyone with information or relevant outdoor surveillance footage is asked to call Salem police at 603-893-1911.