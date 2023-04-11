Salem Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting on Hawthorne Avenue

Police brief.

Salem Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting at people inside a vehicle Monday evening.

One man was injured in the shooting, and gunfire struck a passerby's car.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near Center Street NE and Hawthorne Avenue NE.

Witnesses reported seeing a young man walking along Hawthorne stop to speak with the occupants of a vehicle that had pulled over near him.

Police said the young man pulled out a gun, fired at the people in the car and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Patrol officers were able to locate the suspected shooter and the handgun used in the shooting.

A passerby in the area at the time of the incident reported their vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Two hours later, a man arrived at Salem Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity, police said. He reported to officers that he was an occupant in the vehicle involved in the shooting.

The teenager was arrested.

The Salem Police Department does not identify minors involved in criminal investigations. It is the Statesman Journal's policy to not identify juveniles unless they are charged as adults in a major crime.

The teen was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangering, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police declined to release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tip Line at 503-588-8477.

