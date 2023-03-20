Salem police asking for help after abused pit bull puppies found throughout city

Salem police are asking for help after several pit bull puppies were found abandoned and abused at different locations in the city.

Police say two dogs were recovered from the area of North and Federal Street and three were abandoned on Proctor Street. Two of the dogs on Proctor Street were found but one may still be on the loose.

The dogs show telltale signs of abuse and neglect and were malnourished and dehydrated.

Salem Police are investigating the case as an act of animal cruelty. The MSPCA has been notified.

Anyone with any information regarding the abandoned animals is asked to contact Salem Police Department at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627.

