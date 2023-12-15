Salem Police briefly close 12th Street after report of shots fired on Vista Avenue SE

Shots were reportedly fired around the 1200 block of Vista Avenue SE, according to Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick

Salem police blocked off a section of 12th Street SE in south Salem for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon after a report of shots being fired on Vista Avenue SE near 13th Street SE.

Police blocked off 12th Street SE from Marilyn Street SE to an area near Madrona Avenue SE with police vehicles. At least five Salem Police vehicles were in the area.

The road was reopened at about 4:20 p.m.

Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick said officers remain in the area investigating.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem police briefly closed road due to report of shots fired