Salem police, federal officers confiscate over 1 pound of drugs

Jun. 15—SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested and two small children removed from their care Tuesday night as part of a larger investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl sales in Salem.

Salem police said local detectives were assisted by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration in taking more than a pound of meth and over 100 grams of fentanyl off the streets with the two arrests alone.

Lisbran Antonio Lopez, 31, of Lynn and Chrismarlyn Suazo, 28, of Malden were taken into custody on Meisner Circle at about 8 p.m., according to police.

Both remain at Rockingham County Jail without bail while they await appearances before a judge.

Lopez is charged with selling more than 5 ounces of methamphetamine, selling more than 5 grams of fentanyl, two counts of endangering a child and resisting arrest.

Suazo is facing the same two drug charges and child endangerment allegations.