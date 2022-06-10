Salem police, federal officials investigate suspicious call about school shooting

Jun. 10—SALEM, N.H. — Federal officials have been notified that an unknown man called a store at Tuscan Village this week to ask if shooting targets were available, and then made comments about shooting up a school.

Capt. Jason Smith said the brief call came from a phone number outside of New England. No specific or substantial threat was made, he said.

"Currently, we are investigating this information and have notified federal authorities in an attempt to locate information on the number and the caller," Smith said.

The call could be a hoax, police said, but it will still be investigated.

According to police call records from Tuesday, June 7, an employee at Sierra, an outdoor goods and apparel store, contacted Salem police at 1:41 p.m.

Officers were told that a man asked about shooting targets and was told that the store does not sell them. He also stated something to the effect of, "I just want to practice before I shoot up a school," according to Smith.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday.