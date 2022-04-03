Salem police frequent Fun City for brawls, other problems

Apr. 3—SALEM, N.H. — Contrary to the business' name, Fun City trampoline park has earned a reputation for violence and juvenile arrests in the five months since opening.

Records show that the 36,000-square-foot play space at 447 South Broadway — a sprawling warehouse that once housed Babies 'R' Us — has demanded attention from police at least 45 times.

The business is advertised for all ages and is open every day of the week, offering basketball, dodgeball, a playground, ninja course, rock climbing, bumper ball, parkour, trampolines, zip line, battle beam, foam pit and arcades.

Police, however, have labeled the place a "problem area" in daily call logs, requiring patrols and a detail officer to promote safety.

Calls have been received at police headquarters for assault, disputes, fights, unwanted subjects and more since an occupancy certificate was issued to the Fun City business entity on Nov. 1, 2021.

"It is true that we have seen an increase in calls to the location since it has opened, and have been working with the management to ensure the safety of everyone at the location," said police Capt. Jason Smith.

Multiple attempts by The Eagle-Tribune to determine the name of the business owner or to reach them for comment have been unsuccessful.

Twice this year, brawls have broken out involving teens and pre-teens, records show.

Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10:19 p.m. a caller reported 30 to 40 people fighting in the lobby and parking lot. A 14-year-old, who is not identified publicly because of age, was arrested for two counts of resisting arrest, false fire alarms, disorderly conduct and littering.

The business is open until 9 p.m. most nights, but hours are extended Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. and Sunday to 10 p.m.

On Feb. 26, Det. Joe Touma called police headquarters requesting backup for another large fight in the parking lot just before 10 p.m.

A 16-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and released to a parent, according to the log.

Saturday, March 12, an officer checked the area at about 2 p.m., but a call four hours later for a fight between two 12-year-old girls sent another patrol car back. Both juveniles, according to the log, were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Though most police responses to Fun City have been for issues with minors, officers had to intervene Saturday, March 19, when a woman reported that her child and another "bumped into each other," and she felt threatened after words were exchanged with another parent.

The altercation was deemed "verbal only," and those involved were sent on their way.

Police have taken several other reports about Fun City, but Smith says specifics are blocked from the public because of the involvement of minors.