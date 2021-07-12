Salem police identify driver that crashed into home, seriously injuring young girl

Jul. 12—Salem police have identified the man who crashed his SUV into a home on Silver Brook Road Saturday, seriously injuring a young girl inside at the time.

According to police, around 2 p.m. Saturday a 2019 Acura RDX left the road and hit multiple bushes and trees before crashing into the home.

The driver, identified by police as Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was the lone occupant of the SUV at the time of the crash. He was trapped inside the vehicle before emergency responders pulled him out through the windshield, police said a news release.

Dowd was transported to Lawrence General Hospital. He was treated and released.

The girl — whose age was not released — was flown to a Boston hospital to undergo emergency surgery after being brought by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

Salem police said Monday the child was in stable condition following the surgery.

Salem police say a preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, but no charges had been filed as of Monday, police said.

The Salem Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CAR), along with Salem detectives, continue to investigate.