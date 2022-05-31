Salem police investigate abandoned bag, possible drugs found at mall

May 31—SALEM, N.H. — Police are investigating after a bag was found at The Mall at Rockingham Park with substances that appear to be crystal meth and cocaine.

Officers were called Saturday, May 28, at 4:11 p.m. after mall security found the unattended items, a daily log notes.

Police Capt. Jason Smith said the owner was identified with the help of an ID found alongside the drugs, however, "one of the problems in cases like this would be the possession element of a charge."

No arrests were made as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.