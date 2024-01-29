Salem Police investigate shooting in parking lot at Fred Meyer on Market Street

Police activity closes a portion of the Fred Meyer parking lot on 3740 Market St NE in Salem, Ore., following reports of a triple shooting on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Three people were injured in a shooting this morning at the parking lot at Fred Meyer on Market Street NE in Salem.

Salem Police confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the store and posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 9:49 a.m. that the injured were transported for medical treatment. No other information was provided on their conditions.

Police also reported in the social media post that all involved were accounted for and that there was no continued threat to the public. The area remains closed for the investigation.

At 8:14 a.m., Salem Police posted an advisory on social media, reporting police activity in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer in the 3700 block of Market Street. All entrances to the parking lot were closed until further notice.

An employee at the nearby Elmer's said at 9:40 a.m. that the restaurant remained open despite the front entrance being blocked for a time by police tape. Customers entered from a side entrance, according to the employee, and officers remained on scene.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police investigate shooting in parking lot at Fred Meyer on Market