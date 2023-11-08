Salem Police investigate suspicious death of teen found in vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious circumstances of a teenager found dead inside a vehicle on Monday, according to Salem Police.

Detectives did not share details of the 15-year-old’s death, but said the teen was found at 1000 Evergreen Ave. NE around 7:30 a.m.

The name of the victim will not be released to the public because they are a minor. Police encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the Salem Police Tip Line at 503-588-8477.

