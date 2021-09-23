Salem police investigating overnight gunfire

Sep. 23—SALEM — Salem police are investigating gunfire early Wednesday that left two vehicles damaged and shell casings scattered in the city's Point neighborhood.

Lt. John Burke, the department's spokesman, said police were called to the intersection of Dow and Salem streets shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Police did not locate a victim but did find seven shell casings from .40-caliber ammunition on the pavement, as well as two vehicles that were damaged.

A white minivan parked in a lot at 35 Lafayette St. had a rear window shot out and a U-Haul truck parked on Salem Street was also damaged, Burke said.

The detectives unit is investigating, said Burke.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

