Salem Police investigating suspicious death of 6-year-old

Salem Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old who died Friday that authorities are calling suspicious.

Emergency personnel responded to a call just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of 18th Street SE for an unresponsive child, police said. The child was taken to Salem Health and died at the hospital, according to police.

Police said the Marion County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

