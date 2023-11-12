Salem Police lobby closed until Monday for death investigation

Statesman Journal staff
·1 min read
News brief

Salem Police say an 80-year-old man died by suicide Saturday afternoon after he came into the station's vestibule and killed himself.

Officers responded and found the man deceased just after 1 p.m., police said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased.

The police station's lobby, at 333 Division St. NE, will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday for a death investigation, police said.

Police say residents can access law enforcement services during the closure by doing the following:

  • For emergency services, call 911.

  • To file a police report, call 503-588-6123, select option 1.

  • For vehicle releases, call 503-588-6144, select option 9. Police ask that you call ahead to minimize delays in response.

  • For police records services, use the online City of Salem Public Records Portal.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255 to speak to a counselor if you're in a crisis.

