Salem Police say an 80-year-old man died by suicide Saturday afternoon after he came into the station's vestibule and killed himself.

Officers responded and found the man deceased just after 1 p.m., police said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased.

The police station's lobby, at 333 Division St. NE, will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday for a death investigation, police said.

Police say residents can access law enforcement services during the closure by doing the following:

For emergency services, call 911.

To file a police report, call 503-588-6123, select option 1.

For vehicle releases, call 503-588-6144, select option 9. Police ask that you call ahead to minimize delays in response.

For police records services, use the online City of Salem Public Records Portal.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255 to speak to a counselor if you're in a crisis.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police lobby closed until Monday for death investigation