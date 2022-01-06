Salem police looking for man they say set off smoke bomb at mall

Jan. 6—Salem police are looking for a man they say set off a smoke bomb in a jewelry store that led to the evacuation of the Mall at Rockingham Park on Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Salem police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man setting off a smoke bomb in a jewelry store on the lower level of the Mall at Rockingham Park.

Upon arrival, officers assisted in evacuating the mall, due to heavy smoke inside the structure. According to police, a man entered the jewelry store and began asking questions about several items of jewelry.

"The store owner, concerned about the suspicious nature and actions of the male subject while in the store, refused to remove any jewelry from cases," Salem police said in a news release.

At some point while standing near the store registers, the man "knelt down and set off a smoke bomb device," police said.

The store owner then ran around the counter, grabbed the smoke bomb and tossed it into the main mall area, police said. The man who allegedly set off the device "stood by for several moments before running away," said police.

Salem police described the individual as a Hispanic male, in his late 30s, approximately 6 feet in height. The subject spoke both English and Spanish, police said.

"While fleeing the mall, the suspect discarded a bag as well as other clothing items and was last seen fleeing on foot from the mall," police said in a release.

Salem police found the discarded bag and requested the assistance of the Nashua Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to identify its contents of the bag.

Nashua personnel responded to the scene and x-rayed the bag to identify additional devices and powder.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but the incident caused some damage to the mall and the jewelry store, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.