Salem police: No foul play suspected in 2 deaths during West Salem house fire

Salem Fire Department and Salem Police Department crews respond to a fire at a home where two people were found dead Friday morning in West Salem.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play in the deaths of two people found by firefighters in a West Salem residence last week.

A fire was reported at a house in the 1100 block of 8th Street NW at 7:55 a.m, Salem Police Department spokesperson Lt. Debbie Aguilar said.

During the fire investigation, residents Aaron Richard Harris, 33, and Taylor Alyssa Wallace, 25, were found dead inside the house.

Police said there was no indication of a criminal act, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Aguilar. Police did not release Harris's or Wallace's causes of death, referring inquiries to the Salem Fire Department and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Greg Walsh, Salem's emergency preparedness manager, said Monday the cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated. The Statesman Journal did not receive an immediate response from the county's public health office.

At the time of the fire, witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the single-story house, and fire crews responded with a battalion chief, four fire engines, one ladder truck and a medic unit.

Firefighters discovered a small fire inside the home and quickly extinguished the flames.

Three dogs were also found — one inside and two outside the home. The dog inside died. The two found outside survived and are being cared for by neighbors.

Statesman Journal reporter Whitney Woodworth contributed to this report.

