Salem police release video after report of housebreak

Sep. 27—SALEM — Salem police have released a video and still images of a man they believe to have been "casing" a North Salem home earlier this month.

The video from a Woodside Street homeowner's Nest camera, shows a man with glasses who appears to be in his 40s or 50s, with a dark complexion and short graying hair, walking behind the home and onto a deck.

The man in the images appeared to try opening a sliding door, then stops in the area of a bulkhead and a window before walking back toward the street.

Salem police Detective Lt. Kristian Hanson said the residents of the house were home at the time, which is concerning. The attempted entry was the second in about two weeks in that neighborhood.

Because the man appeared to be on foot, police believe he is within walking distance, Hanson said.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors, sliders and accessible windows as well as their vehicles.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the man in the video is being urged to call the Salem police criminal investigation division at 978-745-9700, Detective Charlene Sano at 978-744-0171 ext. 50229, or the anonymous tipline at 979-619-5627.

