Salem Police seek help after driver strikes 66-year-old pedestrian

Salem Police are asking for the public's help after a 66-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a driver on Sunnyview Road in Northeast Salem early Wednesday morning.

The woman was found just after 5 a.m. in the road and transported to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim.

The vehicle is described as a 1988 to 2000 full-size Chevrolet or GMC pickup or sports utility vehicle. Police say the driver continued east on Sunnyview from Lancaster Drive after hitting the woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.

