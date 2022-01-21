Salem Police seek help in identifying suspect in northeast Salem robberies

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in two robberies in late 2021 in northeast Salem.

Salem Police said in a press release that the subject, who police think is male, committed two robberies in northeast Salem in late 2021 -- one at 10 p.m. Nov. 20 at the United Market and Cigs on Silverton Road, the second at 4 a.m. Dec. 21 at the 76 Gas Station on Portland Road.

The photo of a suspect in two northeast Salem robberies in late 2021.

Police say no injuries took place at either robbery.

The Salem Police Tips Line is 503-588-8477.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@statesmanjournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect