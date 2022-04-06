Salem Police seek info on homicide of man found in tent in January at Wallace Marine Park

With no arrests or leads, police are asking for the public's help investigating the homicide of a man who was found dead in his tent at Wallace Marine Park in early January.

Salem Police officers responded just after midnight on Jan. 4 and found Edgar Pascual-Hernandez, 48, deceased in a wooded area north of the softball fields at the park in West Salem, police officials said.

Initially, authorities were investigating the case as a suspicious death, though police confirmed Tuesday the investigation has progressed to a homicide.

Pascual-Hernandez was known to friends and his employer as "Samuel Lucas" or "Sam," police said.

Police have declined to release the cause of death and further details about the investigation, citing "case integrity." Salem Police spokesperson Angie Hedrick said Pascual-Hernandez's family was notified about his death.

Salem Police are asking for help in the investigation into the death of Edgar Pascual-Hernandez.

Jennifer Aarons, a camper at Wallace Marine Park, said it was other campers at the park who found Pascual-Hernandez's body in his tent and called police. Aarons said she remembers Sam as "well-mannered." Her tent was close to his.

"It’s scary because I could throw a rock and hit his camp," she said.

City of Salem officials cleared out the camp last Thursday, forcing Aarons and others to disperse or retreat deeper into the woods, Aarons said. In the weeks leading up to the cleanup, City officials said they worked to encourage those staying in RVs to leave the park, plan to clean the area and remove vehicles.

Aarons said the homicide has compounded her concerns about safety as a woman, and pointed to the lack of available shelters for women in the area. Women who are homeless, she said, tend to be more vulnerable than men.

"I have no idea who did it and I’m obviously living among a murderer," she said. "It's pretty much an open playground for predators, and only having shelter beds available for men compounds the problem."

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Salem Police is asking for anyone with information about his death to report it to the Salem Police Department Tips Line at (503) 588-8477.

