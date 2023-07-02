Detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead Saturday night.

Salem officers were dispatched at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of 17th Street and Silverton Road NE in response to a call about a man with a gunshot wound. Passersby and officers provided medical aid to the man, who was identified as Steven Michael Hill, but he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police seek information in fatal shooting Saturday