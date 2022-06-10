Salem police warn again about drink spiking amid rumors

Jun. 10—SALEM — Salem police are again issuing a warning to the public about the potential for drinks to be spiked with so-called "date rape drugs" and urging anyone who suspects this of happening to contact them.

Drugs like Rohypnol or "roofies," ketamine, and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) can be slipped into drinks left unattended at a table or on the bar. The drugs can lead to effects ranging from feeling disoriented or confused to temporary paralysis and unconsciousness.

Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller issued the first warning last week, amid reports of spiked drinks in Boston. But in the days since, there have been a number of posts on social media from people saying they believe that they were victims at Salem bars — though as of Thursday none had filed reports with the police.

He's encouraging victims to contact the department so that police can work on identifying possible suspects.

"Placing a narcotic in an unsuspecting person's drink constitutes a felonious assault in and of itself," Miller said in a press release. "Doing so in order to commit further crimes upon the victim significantly compounds that felony."

"If you have been the victim of this crime in Salem or anywhere else, please report it to the police," he continued in the release. "We will investigate the crime and we will vigorously pursue charges against the perpetrator. The ability to enjoy Salem's nightlife, its restaurants and bars, and all the other attractions is something we will always safeguard for our residents and visitors alike."

He reminded people to stay vigilant, using the buddy system to keep an eye on each others' drinks, not accepting drinks from strangers, to watch your drink and to keep it covered at times you can't watch.

He also encouraged anyone who might witness someone spiking a drink or someone who appears to have been drugged to call police immediately.

"If you wish to report a crime to the Salem Police you may call our non-emergency number at 978-744-1212 or if you prefer you can reach out to us by email at admin@salempd.net, but if you feel that you are in danger, call 911," Miller said.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

