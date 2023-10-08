Salem Police warning about possible attempted child abduction, release photograph of suspect vehicle

Police on Sunday released a photograph of a vehicle involved in a possible attempted child abduction in Salem.

The vehicle, a blue Honda Pilot with roof racks and running boards, approached three children who were walking home from the Witchcraft Heights Elementary School around 2:44 p.m. on Friday afternoon, police said.

As the children were at the corner of Carrollton and Belleview streets, the Honda approached the children, and the occupants rolled down the windows.

The male driver allegedly said to the children, “Get in the car because your Mom said so,” police said, adding that children described the male driver and a female passenger to be of Asian descent.

All three children walked away from the vehicle, which then left the area, taking a left turn onto Belleview.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or have any information is urged to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at 978-744-1212. The public may also call the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

