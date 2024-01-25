Salem set to remove 34 trees from Minto-Brown Island Park ahead of parking lot fixes

Ike walks pasts puddles and potholes at Minto Island Park dog park in April 2023. The dog park parking lot is one of two at the park that the city is preparing to improve.

Salem is set to remove 34 trees from Minto-Brown Island Park ahead of $1.54 million in parking lot improvements.

Most of the trees — 31 non-native European white birches — need to be removed due to their declining health and infestation with a bronze birch borer pest. The trees showed visible signs of heat stress from extreme heat over the past few summers.

The established evergreen trees bordering the parking lot to the east will remain in place.

Three native cottonwood trees near the Parking Lot #3 entrance also will be cut down. The logs from the cottonwoods will be used in the nearby slough to support native turtle habitat.

Signs for the tree removal will be posted at the park early next week. The tree removal is taking place in the winter to avoid impacts to nesting birds.

"The removal of these trees is essential for the installation of proper paving, stormwater drainage, and construction of a stormwater conveyance swale," city officials said in a statement. "To mitigate the impact, each removed tree will be replaced with a native species in a suitable location within the park."

The removal of the trees is scheduled for mid-February and will precede bond-funded parking lot improvements.

The parking lots, especially the heavily used gravel surface near the dog park, have long been known for being pockmarked with potholes and puddles. The lot conditions deteriorate as the weather worsens, increasing maintenance costs and creating flooding issues on nearby paths.

A resident-led push to improve the muddy, water-logged parking lot in early 2022 spurred leaders to add it to the list of projects funded by the $300-million infrastructure bond passed by voters later that year.

City officials said the project will alleviate flooding around the parking lots, increase the lot size, improve parking efficiency and increase the availability of spaces serving the dog area and popular trailheads for the park.

What's included in the Minto-Brown Island Park parking lot improvement project

The $1.54-million project will include:

New paved and striped surfaces for Parking Lot #2 (the dog park parking lot) and Parking Lot #3 (the big parking lot near the playground).

Stormwater drainage improvements and treatment.

Accessibility upgrades connecting the parking lots with the park trail and pathway system.

Landscaping around the new parking lots.

Installation of bicycle parking facilities.

Will the Minto-Brown Island Park the dog park and walking trails remain open during construction?

City officials said the dog park and walking trails at Minto will remain open for visitors during construction, but noted there may be temporary disruptions in parking availability and vehicle access.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

