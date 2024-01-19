Salem sewage overflows contaminate parts of Willamette River, Shelton Ditch and Pringle Creek

This story has been updated to include corrected information from the City of Salem about the location of the overflows.

The city of Salem is warning people to stay away from parts of the Willamette River, Shelton Ditch and Pringle Creek following a series of overflows that sent raw sewage into the waterways.

Both of the city’s wastewater treatment plants — the Willow Lake Wastewater Treatment Facility and the River Road Wet Weather Treatment Facility — were operating at their maximum treatment capacity this week during recent snowmelt followed by rainfall.

On Thursday, the city discharged 22,000 gallons of diluted raw sewage into the Willamette River from its authorized overflow relief location at Union and Church streets NE. The discharge lasted from 5:03 p.m. to 7:16 p.m.

Another overflow, into Shelton Ditch, caused by a debris jam of grease and rags, came from three separate manholes around 885 and 1100 Airport Road SE. That overflow lasted from 3:38 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and discharged 24,335 gallons of untreated sewage.

The third overflow was into Pringle Creek at 4391 Nalani Court SE. The city has identified that location as having capacity concerns and it is on a list of upcoming engineering projects. The overflow lasted from 2:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and discharged 306 gallons of untreated sewage.

City workers have posted signs warning people to avoid contact with the water in all three locations. The city will continue to take water quality samples until the results indicate bacteria levels have dropped.

