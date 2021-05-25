Salem Target driver arrested for third DWI

May 25—SALEM, N.H. — A 47-year-old Target delivery driver was arrested Saturday and charged with his third DWI in 10 years, police say.

According to a police log, Dominic O'Nyamweya, of Salem, New Hampshire, delivered a package on Lawrence Road about 9 p.m. An hour later, a woman inside the home called police to say he was still in her driveway.

A responding officer said he discovered the car running and O'Nyamweya seemingly asleep in the driver's seat. The officer believed O'Nyamweya was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him accordingly, he said.

Records show the driver is now charged with DWI and DWI-third offense.

Police said O'Nyamweya was processed at the department and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on June 28.

A Target representative did not immediately have information about the driver.